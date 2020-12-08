NAS Sigonella Command Master Chief Nancy Estrada Retirement Ceremony

200812-N-OX321-1116 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 12, 2020) Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella Commanding Officer Capt. Kevin Pickard speaks on NAS Sigonella’s Command Master Chief Nancy Estrada’s achievements during Estrada’s retirement ceremony held onboard NAS Sigonella, Aug. 12, 2020. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

