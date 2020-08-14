200824-N-OX321-1024 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 14, 2020) Sailors with the Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella’s Operations Department participate in a clean up outside the Operations Hangar in an ongoing effort to keep NAS Sigonella clean, Aug. 14, 2020. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 06:24 Photo ID: 6318520 VIRIN: 200824-N-OX321-1024 Resolution: 5006x3576 Size: 1.2 MB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operations Department Clean Up [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.