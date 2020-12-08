NAS Sigonella Command Master Chief Nancy Estrada Retirement Ceremony

200812-N-OX321-1498 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 12, 2020) Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella Command Master Chief Nancy Estrada presents her flag to her sons in thanks for their support of her career during her retirement ceremony held onboard NAS Sigonella, Aug. 12, 2020. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)
