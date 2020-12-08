Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Sigonella Command Master Chief Nancy Estrada Retirement Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    NAS Sigonella Command Master Chief Nancy Estrada Retirement Ceremony

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    200812-N-OX321-1419 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 12, 2020) Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella Command Master Chief Nancy Estrada, thanks her husband and two sons for their support of her career during her retirement ceremony held onboard NAS Sigonella, Aug. 12, 2020. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Sigonella Command Master Chief Nancy Estrada Retirement Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

