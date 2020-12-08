NAS Sigonella Command Master Chief Nancy Estrada Retirement Ceremony

200812-N-OX321-1038 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 12, 2020) The official party renders honors for the playing of the National Anthem during Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella Command Master Chief Nancy Estrada’s retirement ceremony held onboard NAS Sigonella, Aug. 12, 2020. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

