    Operations Department Clean Up [Image 3 of 10]

    Operations Department Clean Up

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    200824-N-OX321-1027 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 14, 2020) Sailors with the Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella’s Operations Department conclude a clean up outside the Operations Hangar in an of ongoing effort to keep NAS Sigonella clean, Aug. 14, 2020. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

