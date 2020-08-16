Col. Ricardo Roig, 50th Regional Support Group commander, presents the 254th Transportation Battalion’s guidon to Lt. Col. Nathan Adams, the 254th’s new commander, during the battalion’s change of command ceremony. Adams took command of the 254th Transportation Battalion from Lt. Col. Jeff Moore in a ceremony held on 16 August 2020 at the Miramar Readiness Center in Miramar, Fla. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano.)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 21:06
|Photo ID:
|6316925
|VIRIN:
|200816-Z-GG202-007
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|MIRAMAR, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 254th Transportation Battalion welcomes new commander [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Jesse Manzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
