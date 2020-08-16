254th Transportation Battalion welcomes new commander

Photo By Maj. Jesse Manzano | Col. Ricardo Roig (center), commander of the 50th Regional Support Group, is joined by...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jesse Manzano | Col. Ricardo Roig (center), commander of the 50th Regional Support Group, is joined by Col. Richard Elam (right), the Florida National Guard’s senior logistician, and Lt. Col. Nathan Adams (left), the 254th Transportation Battalion's new commander, during a review of the 13th Army Band prior to the 254th's change of command ceremony. Adams took command of the 254th Transportation Battalion from Lt. Col. Jeff Moore in a ceremony held on 16 August 2020 at the Miramar Readiness Center in Miramar, Fla. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano.) see less | View Image Page

Miramar, Fla. – The Soldiers of the 254th Transportation Battalion welcomed their new commander and bid farewell to their outgoing commander at a ceremony marked by military pageantry held on 16 August at the Miramar Readiness Center in Broward County.



Prior to the start of the change of command ceremony, the official party conducted a review of the Florida Guard’s 13th Army Band as they marched in front the Miramar Readiness Center prior to taking their positions inside the armory’s drill hall. Guests were able to enjoy the Band’s performance both during the outdoor review, as well as the indoor ceremony.



Col. Ricardo Roig, commander of the 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) and host of the change of command ceremony, thanked Lt. Col. Jeff Moore, the outgoing battalion commander, for his service during his 28-month command tour.



“Serving in command is the greatest privilege the Army can bestow upon an officer,” Roig said. “I am grateful for your hard work during your time in command of the 254th Transportation Battalion, but in particular, for your leadership and dedication this year.”



During his remarks, Moore recognized the 254’s Soldiers hard work, especially during the last six months. The 254th Transportation Battalion has served as the 50th RSG’s main effort during COVID-19 support operations in the South Floridan area since March.



“The men and women of this battalion and subordinate units have been able to accomplish so many great, exciting things over the last two and a half years,” Moore said. “They have performed beyond my expectation.”



The incoming commander, Lt. Col. Nathan Adams, also thanked the 254’s Soldiers as well as his predecessors for their leadership.



“The Soldiers of the 254th have done everything: from collecting samples to directing traffic and to this day remain the most activated battalion in the state for [COVID] response efforts,” Adams said. “I take great pride in being a small part of the legacy they’ve built and will work tirelessly to continue building upon it.”



The 254th Transportation Battalion was organized under the 50th RSG in 2017 and is currently headquartered in West Palm Beach. The battalion’s units include the 138th Transportation Company in Miramar, the 244th Transportation Company in Marianna, the 160th Transportation Company in Crystal River, the 356th Quartermaster Company in Ft. Lauderdale and the 1218th Transportation Company in West Palm Beach.