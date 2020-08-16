254th Transportation Battalion welcomes new commander

Col. Ricardo Roig, 50th Regional Support Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Jeff Moore, the 254th Transportation Battalion’s outgoing commander, during the battalion’s change of command ceremony. Lt. Col. Nathan Adams took command of the 254th Transportation Battalion from Lt. Col. Jeff Moore in a ceremony held on 16 August 2020 at the Miramar Readiness Center in Miramar, Fla. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano.)

