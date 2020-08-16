Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    254th Transportation Battalion welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 10]

    254th Transportation Battalion welcomes new commander

    MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2020

    Photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Aycock, the 254th Transportation Battalion command sergeant major, salutes as the official party enters during the 254th’s change of command ceremony. Lt. Col. Nathan Adams took command of the 254th Transportation Battalion from Lt. Col. Jeff Moore in a ceremony held on 16 August 2020 at the Miramar Readiness Center in Miramar, Fla. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 21:07
    Photo ID: 6316923
    VIRIN: 200816-Z-GG202-006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: MIRAMAR, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 254th Transportation Battalion welcomes new commander [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Jesse Manzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    Florida Army National Guard
    FLNG
    13th Army Band
    254th Transportation Battalion
    50th RSG
    50th Regional Support Group
    356th Quartermaster Company
    Miramar Readiness Center

