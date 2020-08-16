254th Transportation Battalion welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Nathan Adams, the 254th Transportation Battalion’s new commander, delivers remarks during the battalion’s change of command ceremony. Adams took command of the 254th Transportation Battalion from Lt. Col. Jeff Moore in a ceremony held on 16 August 2020 at the Miramar Readiness Center in Miramar, Fla. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano.)

