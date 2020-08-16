254th Transportation Battalion welcomes new commander

254th Transportation Battalion Soldiers salute during their battalion’s change of command ceremony. Lt. Col. Nathan Adams took command of the 254th Transportation Battalion from Lt. Col. Jeff Moore in a ceremony held on 16 August 2020 at the Miramar Readiness Center in Miramar, Fla. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano.)
