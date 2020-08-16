254th Transportation Battalion welcomes new commander

The Florida Guard’s 13th Army Band salutes as they pass in review in front of Col. Ricardo Roig (center), commander of the 50th Regional Support Group, Col. Richard Elam (left), the Florida National Guard’s senior logistician, and Lt. Col. Nathan Adams, the 254th Transportation Battalion's new commander, prior to the 254th Transportation Battalion’s change of command ceremony. Adams took command of the 254th Transportation Battalion from Lt. Col. Jeff Moore in a ceremony held on 16 August 2020 at the Miramar Readiness Center in Miramar, Fla. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jesse Manzano.)

