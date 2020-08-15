Polish and U.S. aircraft support Polish Armed Forces Day

U.S. Air Force tactical air control party Airmen and joint tactical air control Polish counterparts advise U.S. and Polish aircraft during a flyover on Polish Armed Forces Day at Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2020. A deeper, more collaborative U.S. and Poland security partnership is critical in meeting the current threats and challenges to our shared security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

