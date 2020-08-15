Military members from the United States, Poland, United Kingdom, Romania, and Croatia gather for a group photo during Polish Armed Forces Day at Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2020. The U.S. military presence in Poland strengthens NATO deterrence and contributes to security in the region. Enhancing that presence would help continue to ensure democracy, freedom and respect for sovereignty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 09:13
|Photo ID:
|6316566
|VIRIN:
|200815-F-VG991-1006
|Resolution:
|1501x1074
|Size:
|518.12 KB
|Location:
|WARSAW, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Polish and U.S. aircraft support Polish Armed Forces Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
