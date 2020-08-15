Polish and U.S. aircraft support Polish Armed Forces Day

Military members from the United States, Poland, United Kingdom, Romania, and Croatia gather for a group photo during Polish Armed Forces Day at Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2020. The U.S. military presence in Poland strengthens NATO deterrence and contributes to security in the region. Enhancing that presence would help continue to ensure democracy, freedom and respect for sovereignty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

