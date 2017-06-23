Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish and U.S. aircraft support Polish Armed Forces Day [Image 3 of 10]

    Polish and U.S. aircraft support Polish Armed Forces Day

    WARSAW, POLAND

    06.23.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, supports Polish Armed Forces Day at Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2020. The U.S. and Polish partnership is critical in light of growing security challenges, and opportunities to fly and work together help to strengthen this relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish and U.S. aircraft support Polish Armed Forces Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

