Polish and U.S. aircraft support Polish Armed Forces Day

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, participate in Polish Armed Forces Day at Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2020. The United States was honored to participate in this ceremony with the static display of heavy equipment as well as a flyover of the F-16’s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

