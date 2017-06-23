Polish and U.S. aircraft support Polish Armed Forces Day

U.S. Air Force and Polish air force F-16 pilots gather for a group photo at Lask Air Base, Poland, August 15, 2020. The pilots flew over Warsaw, Poland to support Polish Armed Forces Day, a celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Poland's victory during the Polish-Soviet War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone)

