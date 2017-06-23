U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, return to Lask Air Base, Poland after participating in Polish Armed Forces Day at Warsaw, Poland, August 15, 2020. The U.S. values their strong bilateral relationship with Poland and were honored to participate in the day’s ceremony and flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2020 09:13
|Photo ID:
|6316567
|VIRIN:
|170623-F-VD855-005
|Resolution:
|4036x1966
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|WARSAW, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Polish and U.S. aircraft support Polish Armed Forces Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
