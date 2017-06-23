Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish and U.S. aircraft support Polish Armed Forces Day

    Polish and U.S. aircraft support Polish Armed Forces Day

    WARSAW, POLAND

    06.23.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, participate in a flyover during Polish Armed Forces Day at Warsaw, Poland, August 15,2020. Participation in the Polish Armed Forces Day is one of several ways the U.S. is continuing to work with Polish allies to strengthen U.S. and Polish defense relations, NATO unity and transatlantic security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2017
    Date Posted: 08.16.2020 09:12
    Photo ID: 6316564
    VIRIN: 170623-F-VD855-003
    Resolution: 6016x2638
    Size: 7.11 MB
    Location: WARSAW, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish and U.S. aircraft support Polish Armed Forces Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

