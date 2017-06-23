U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, participate in a flyover during Polish Armed Forces Day at Warsaw, Poland, August 15,2020. Participation in the Polish Armed Forces Day is one of several ways the U.S. is continuing to work with Polish allies to strengthen U.S. and Polish defense relations, NATO unity and transatlantic security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone)

Polish and U.S. aircraft support Polish Armed Forces Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Melody Howley