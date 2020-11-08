96th AMU Airmen load Navy mines as part of training exercise

Airman 1st Class Crystal Williams and Senior Airman Miguel Jimenez Flores, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew members, transport Navy Mk 62 Quickstrike mines to load onto a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 11, 2020. The 96th AMU has the ability to load Naval mines as well as conventional and nuclear weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

