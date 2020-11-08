96th AMU Airmen load Navy mines as part of training exercise

Senior Airman Miguel Jimenez Flores, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, attaches a Navy Mk 62 Quickstrike mine to an MHU-83 jammer at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 11, 2020. Mk 62 mines can be loaded and dropped by B-52H Stratofortresses to be used primarily against surface and subsurface water craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

