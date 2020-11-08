96th AMU Airmen load Navy mines as part of training exercise

Airman 1st Class Oliver Zache, Staff Sgt. Ronald Truesdell and Senior Airman Miguel Jimenez Flores, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, work on a U.S. Navy Mk 62 Quickstrike mine at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 11, 2020. Mk 62 mines are shallow water, aircraft laid mines used primarily against surface and subsurface water craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

