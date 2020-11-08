96th AMU Airmen load Navy mines as part of training exercise

Airman 1st Class Oliver Zache and Senior Airman Miguel Jimenez Flores, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew members, work on a U,S. Navy Mk 62 Quickstrike mine at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 11, 2020. The Mk 62 mine is 500 pounds and uses variable-influence sensors to detect submarines and surface ships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
