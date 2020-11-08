Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    96th AMU Airmen load Navy mines as part of training exercise [Image 8 of 13]

    96th AMU Airmen load Navy mines as part of training exercise

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy Mk 62 Quickstrike mine sits on the flightline at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 11, 2020. Mk 62 mines were loaded into a B-52H Stratofortress and used as part of a training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 96th AMU Airmen load Navy mines as part of training exercise [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

