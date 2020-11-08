A U.S. Navy Mk 62 Quickstrike mine sits on the flightline at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 11, 2020. Mk 62 mines were loaded into a B-52H Stratofortress and used as part of a training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 16:39
|Photo ID:
|6314921
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-LC363-1230
|Resolution:
|4994x2809
|Size:
|10.03 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 96th AMU Airmen load Navy mines as part of training exercise [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
