96th AMU Airmen load Navy mines as part of training exercise

Airman 1st Class Crystal Williams, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew member, operates an MJ-1C jammer while loading U.S. Navy Mk 62 Quickstrike mines into a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 11, 2020. The Mk 62 mines were loaded onto the aircraft to be used as part of a training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

