Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, communicate to their leadership during exercise Panther Storm at Fort Bragg, N.C., August 12, 2020. Operation Panther Storm is a four-day Joint Forcible Entry exercise used to build the readiness and resilience of the 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 22:27
|Photo ID:
|6310450
|VIRIN:
|200813-A-NJ297-1006
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|351.55 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers execute Operation Panther Storm [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Joshua Cowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
