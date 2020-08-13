Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct an airborne assault on Normandy Drop Zone during exercise Panther Storm at Fort Bragg, N.C., August 12, 2020. Operation Panther Storm is a four-day Joint Forcible Entry exercise used to build the readiness and resilience of the 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 22:27 Photo ID: 6310448 VIRIN: 200813-A-NJ297-1005 Resolution: 1052x789 Size: 356.7 KB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers execute Operation Panther Storm [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Joshua Cowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.