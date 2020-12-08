Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers execute Operation Panther Storm [Image 3 of 13]

    82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers execute Operation Panther Storm

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Spc. Zachary Lowder, infantrymen assigned to 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, pulls security on an objective during exercise Panther Storm at Fort Bragg, N.C., August 12, 2020. Operation Panther Storm is a four-day Joint Forcible Entry exercise used to build the readiness and resilience of the 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers execute Operation Panther Storm [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Joshua Cowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd airborne division
    North Carolina
    3BCT
    fort bragg
    paratrooper
    airborne
    3rd brigade combat team
    Panther storm
    airborne leads the way

