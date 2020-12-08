Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division jump into Normandy Drop Zone during exercise Panther Storm at Fort Bragg, N.C., August 12, 2020. The combat training exercise tests the division's ability to rapidly deploy its immediate response force anywhere in the world within 18 hours. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 22:27 Photo ID: 6310447 VIRIN: 200812-A-NJ297-1030 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.58 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers execute Operation Panther Storm [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Joshua Cowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.