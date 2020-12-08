82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers execute Operation Panther Storm

Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division jump into Normandy Drop Zone during exercise Panther Storm at Fort Bragg, N.C., August 12, 2020. The combat training exercise tests the division's ability to rapidly deploy its immediate response force anywhere in the world within 18 hours. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 22:27
|Photo ID:
|6310447
|VIRIN:
|200812-A-NJ297-1030
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
