Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division jump into Normandy Drop Zone during exercise Panther Storm at Fort Bragg, N.C., August 12, 2020. Operation Panther Storm is a four-day Joint Forcible Entry exercise used to build the readiness and resilience of the 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 22:27
|Photo ID:
|6310446
|VIRIN:
|200812-A-NJ297-1025
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers execute Operation Panther Storm [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Joshua Cowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
