82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers execute Operation Panther Storm

Pfc. Nehemiah Hall, assigned to 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne, fills up a fellow paratrooper’s water source during exercise Panther Storm at Fort Bragg, N.C., August 12, 2020. During the operation, hundreds of paratroopers trained to conduct the hallmark mission of the 82nd Airborne Division; to deploy, fight and win on any drop zone in the world while dominating our nation’s enemies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

