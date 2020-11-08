Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota post office ensures overseas Airmen stay connected [Image 6 of 6]

    Yokota post office ensures overseas Airmen stay connected

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Yokota post office members and volunteers unload the first of three trucks to arrive with new mail, August 11, 2020. Every day new mail arrives to be sorted, and post office members have only a couple hours to sort as much as they can before the window opens to customers looking to pick up their mail; they receive 3,000 packages a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

