Yokota post office ensures overseas Airmen stay connected

Yokota post office members and volunteers unload the first of three trucks to arrive with new mail, August 11, 2020. Every day new mail arrives to be sorted, and post office members have only a couple hours to sort as much as they can before the window opens to customers looking to pick up their mail; they receive 3,000 packages a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

