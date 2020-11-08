Tammy Jenkins, a volunteer at the Yokota Post office, walks through rows of organized boxes to find a new stack of mail to be sorted, August 11, 2020. Tammy is a regular volunteer who shows up to help several hours before the post office opens to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 23:40 Photo ID: 6305627 VIRIN: 200811-F-LQ965-0881 Resolution: 5972x3360 Size: 8.93 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota post office ensures overseas Airmen stay connected [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.