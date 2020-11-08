Staff Sgt. Jesse Castano, a postal supervisor assigned to the 374th Force Support Squadron registers a package into the postal system on Yokota Air Base, Japan, August 11, 2020. Members receive emails indicating they have a package for pickup after it's been recorded in the system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 23:37
|Photo ID:
|6305630
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-LQ965-0884
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|11.5 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota post office ensures overseas Airmen stay connected [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
