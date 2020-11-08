Senior Airman Sylvia Coronel (left) and Staff Sgt. Sydni McBride, postal clerks assigned to the 374th Force Support Squadron, register a stack of packages into the postal system on Yokota Air Base, Japan, August 11, 2020. When the post office opens for package pickup, they will be diverted to running boxes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 23:38
|Photo ID:
|6305629
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-LQ965-0880
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|12.58 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota post office ensures overseas Airmen stay connected [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
