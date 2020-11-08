Tammy Jenkins, a volunteer at the Yokota Post office, leaves the customer service window to find a new stack of mail to be sorted, August 11, 2020. Tammy is a regular volunteer who shows up to help several hours before the post office opens to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 23:19
|Photo ID:
|6305632
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-LQ965-0889
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|12.18 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota post office ensures overseas Airmen stay connected [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT