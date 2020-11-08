Post office clerks and supervisors hand out packages to waiting members at the Yokota Air Base post office, August 11, 2020. Post office members have to split their time between logging an average of 3,000 new packages per day and delivering packages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 23:14 Photo ID: 6305633 VIRIN: 200811-F-LQ965-0897 Resolution: 5856x3295 Size: 9.42 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota post office ensures overseas Airmen stay connected [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.