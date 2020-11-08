Yokota post office ensures overseas Airmen stay connected

Post office clerks and supervisors hand out packages to waiting members at the Yokota Air Base post office, August 11, 2020. Post office members have to split their time between logging an average of 3,000 new packages per day and delivering packages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)
