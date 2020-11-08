Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut

Medical supply kits sit inside a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2020, while Airmen prepare the aircraft for departure. The medical supplies will be provided to the American University of Beirut and Lebanese American University, both longstanding U.S. Agency for International Development partners whose hospitals are treating victims of a recent explosion as well as COVID-19 patients. The medical supplies include medicines, bandages, gauze, examination gloves, thermometers, and syringes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

