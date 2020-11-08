U.S. Air Force Capts. Sarah Miller and Thomas Arnett, 37th Airlift Squadron pilots, perform a preflight check at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2020. Ramstein Airmen transported medical kits provided by the U.S. Agency for International Development to Lebanon to treat victims of a recent explosion as well as COVID-19 patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 07:22 Photo ID: 6303419 VIRIN: 200811-F-IO516-0239 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 12.66 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.