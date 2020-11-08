U.S. Air Force Capts. Sarah Miller and Thomas Arnett, 37th Airlift Squadron pilots, perform a preflight check at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2020. Ramstein Airmen transported medical kits provided by the U.S. Agency for International Development to Lebanon to treat victims of a recent explosion as well as COVID-19 patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 07:22
|Photo ID:
|6303419
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-IO516-0239
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|12.66 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT