Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut [Image 7 of 11]

    Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capts. Sarah Miller and Thomas Arnett, 37th Airlift Squadron pilots, perform a preflight check at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2020. Ramstein Airmen transported medical kits provided by the U.S. Agency for International Development to Lebanon to treat victims of a recent explosion as well as COVID-19 patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 07:22
    Photo ID: 6303419
    VIRIN: 200811-F-IO516-0239
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 12.66 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein transports USAID medical aid to Beirut
    Ramstein transports USAID medical aid to Beirut
    Ramstein transports USAID medical aid to Beirut
    Ramstein transports USAID medical aid to Beirut
    Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut
    Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut
    Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut
    Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut
    Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut
    Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut
    Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    Explosion
    USAFE
    Medical Supplies
    DoD
    Humanitarian Relief
    Beirut
    Lebanon
    86th Airlift Wing
    U.S. Agency for International Development
    Ramstein Air Base
    Disaster Relief
    Military
    USAID
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    Air Power
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    World’s Best Wing
    COVID-19
    COVID19EUCOM
    coronavirus disease 2019

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT