Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut

Members of the 721st Aerial Port Squadron load a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2020. Airmen assigned to Air Mobility Command and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa routinely work together at Ramstein AB to prepare and load cargo for transport. The cargo included medical kits from the U.S. Agency of International Development, which requested the unique capabilities of the U.S. Department of Defense to transport the relief supplies to Lebanon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

