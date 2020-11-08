Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clayton Merritt, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a cargo loader at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2020. On behalf of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Ramstein Airmen transported emergency medical kits to Beirut, Lebanon, that will support up to 60,000 people for three months to treat victims of a recent explosion as well as COVID-19 patients. The medical supplies include medicines, bandages, gauze, examination gloves, thermometers, and syringes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

