Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut

U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Arnett, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, gives a preflight brief at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2020. Ramstein supported the U.S. Agency of International Development by transporting medical kits to Lebanon to help with the medical needs of victims of a recent explosion as well as COVID-19 patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)
