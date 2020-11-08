Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron sits on the flight line as Airmen prepare it to receive cargo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2020. The 37th AS transported emergency medical kits on behalf of the U.S. Agency for International Development to Beirut that will support up to 60,000 people for three months following the deadly explosion there on Aug. 4. These kits are designed to enable local hospitals to address the critical medical needs of the victims of the explosion as well as COVID-19 patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

