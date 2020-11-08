Ramstein Airmen transport USAID medical aid to Beirut

Members of the 721st Aerial Port Squadron prepare to load a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2020. Airmen assigned to Air Mobility Command and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa routinely work together at Ramstein AB to prepare and load cargo for transport. The U.S. Agency for International Development partnered with the U.S. Air Force to transport the medical supplies sourced from the Netherlands for final delivery to Beirut, Lebanon, to help local hospitals address the critical medical needs of the victims of the deadly explosion that occurred Aug. 4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

