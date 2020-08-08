200808-N-MK924-1086 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) – Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Angel Alanis, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) at-sea fire party or “flying squad” inspects Sailor uniforms during a flying squad drill in the ship’s hangar bay, Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua M. Hinson/Released)

