200808-N-MK924-1037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) – A Sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) at-sea fire party or “flying squad” participates in an exercise routine during a drill in the ship’s hangar bay, Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua M. Hinson/Released

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 16:53 Photo ID: 6300953 VIRIN: 200808-N-MK924-1037 Resolution: 899x642 Size: 99.03 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.