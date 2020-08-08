200808-N-MK924-1096 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) – Machinery Repairman 1st Class Brandon Smith, right, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) at-sea fire party or “flying squad” participates in an exercise routine during a drill in the ship’s hangar bay, Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua M. Hinson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 16:53 Photo ID: 6300959 VIRIN: 200808-N-MK924-1096 Resolution: 1066x710 Size: 162.9 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.