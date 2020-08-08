200808-N-MK924-1116 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) – Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Melina Horsefall, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) at-sea fire party or “flying squad” participates in a damage control drill in the ship’s hangar bay, Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua M. Hinson/Released)

