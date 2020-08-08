200808-N-MK924-1061 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) – Damage Controlman 1st Class Javier Fernandez, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) at-sea fire party or “flying squad” leads Sailors during a drill in the ship’s hangar bay, Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua M. Hinson/Released)

